‘I have a similar experience of running Sachin Tendulkar out’: Sanjay Manjrekar, Glenn McGrath react to Virat Kohli’s run out in Adelaide

Indian captain Virat Kohli leaves the field after being run out on day 1 of the first test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, December 17, 2020. (REUTERS)

Virat Kohli’s run out on Day 1 of the day-night Test between India and Australia has got the cricketing world talking. Kohli was batting on 74 before getting run out to a poor piece of calling from his partner Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane called for a quick single and as Kohli took off, his partner retracted, leaving the India captain in the middle of the pitch. Nathan Lyon collected the ball and ran out Kohli to break a threatening-looking 188-run partnership.

Since Kohli’s dismissal was due to a bad call from his partner, it got people talking whether Rahane should have kept running and probably sacrificed his wicket for his captain, Kohli. Post the match, Sanjay Manjrekar and Glenn McGrath discussed whether there was scope for Rahane to make that decision in that split second.

Kohli run out after horrible mix up with Rahane - WATCH

Manjrekar weighed in on the same, saying he once had a similar run-out experience, where due to his error, his partner – none other than Sachin Tendulkar – had to pay the price. “I have one similar experience running Sachin Tendulkar out. And I also don’t remember sacrificing my wicket,” Manjrekar saidon the ‘Extraaa Innings’ Show on the Sony Sports Network.

“See, because they were looking to take singles, a lot of quick singles and they run quite quick between the wickets. He committed but then he said no straightaway and stopped,” McGrath said.

“Whether you’ve got that split second – I’m the worst person to talk to about running between the wickets – but if you’ve just stopped then realise ‘My captain’s going to get run out, I’ll just got and sacrifice my wicket, you’ve got to be really switched on to think like that.”

Kohli’s wicket turned out to be the turning point of Day 1 as India lost Rahane, Hanuma Vihari soon after to be six down. Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha ensured there was no further to take India to 233 for six at the close of play.