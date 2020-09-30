‘I hit goods shots, but only found fielders’: David Warner explains role of ‘luck’ in SRH batting

The Sunrisers Hyderabad finally had a sigh of relief as they returned on winning ways on Tuesday night in Abu Dhabi. An all-round performance from the Orange Army thumped Delhi Capitals, securing a much-needed 15-run win against Shreyas Iyer & Co.

It was a great comeback from the Sunrisers after what they faced in the last two encounters. While the batters set the mood perfectly, the bowlers did a spectacular job in restricting DC to just 147/7.

Skipper David Warner had a broad smile after taking the game home. He revealed how the unit worked hard and smart to outclass the opponents who hadn’t lost a game till then.

“We lost the toss tonight and won the game, so feels good. Unfortunately Mitch Marsh was injured and we had to figure out how to get overs in but young Abhishek Sharma came in. We have been working really hard in our training with the death bowling, and today they were fantastic because they can be called up at any stage,” said Warner at the post-match ceremony.

However, the SRH skipper is yet to figure out his batting in a superhot UAE environment. Warner spoke about how the scorching heat across cities in UAE has been taking a toll on the players.

“We need a bit of luck with the bat, around ten of them found the fielders. But in this heat, running does take a toll. I did hit some good shots, and I told the analyst that it only found the fielders,” he said.

After put to bat first, SRH posted 162/4 in the allotted twenty overs. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner stitched an opening stand of 77 runs. Warner missed out on a half-century by 5 runs as he was caught behind by Rishabh Pant against Amit Mishra’s bowling. On the other hand, Bairstow played an innings of 53 runs.

With the first victory in the tournament, SRH jumped to sixth spot on the points table, surpassing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They will SunRisers Hyderabad will next take on CSK on October 2.