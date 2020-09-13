‘I’ll get that one ball which gets him out’: Kesrick Williams confident of dismissing Virat Kohli

West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams has had a couple of interesting encounters with India captain Virat Kohli. In 2017, Williams dismissed Kohli and followed it with his trademark ‘notebook celebration’. Kohli did not forget it and during a T20I against West Indies at home last year, the batsman took Williams on, and after launching him for a six, got back at the fast bowler by pulling off a notebook celebration of his own.

With Williams going unsold at the IPL auction, the renewal of this rivalry would have to wait till India face West Indies again. Although, whenever that happens, Williams is confident of bowling that one delivery that can get Kohli out again.

“Tough to bowl to Kohli? No, it’s not. When he gets going, he’s a talented player. He’s a great player but I am not worried about Kohli. I don’t go to bed at night and am like ‘ohhh it’s Kohli’! No,” Williams told Firstpost in an interview.

On being asked whether he will be ready for yet another run in with the Indian captain, Williams said: “Definitely, I am looking forward to it. I know whenever he sees me, he’s going to be pumped and be like ‘Yo, I am going to beat him’. But mate, at the end of the day, cricket is cricket. It takes one ball to get him out. And I will get that one ball again.”

Williams guaranteed that if and when it happens (him getting Kohli out), the 30-year-old quick will come up with a new celebration. That said, Williams pointed out he’s always up for good competition and it doesn’t get better than Kohli who has an aggressive demeanour, which in turn, brings the best out in the fast bowler.

“You better count on that. I like playing against Kohli, he is a very aggressive guy,” Williams said. “And I love playing against aggressive guys because it brings out the best in me. As I said, that guy is a talented player. I know when he sees me again, whenever, if I ever play against India, it’s going to bring out the best in him and the best in me.”