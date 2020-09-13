Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / ‘I’ll get that one ball which gets him out’: Kesrick Williams confident of dismissing Virat Kohli

‘I’ll get that one ball which gets him out’: Kesrick Williams confident of dismissing Virat Kohli

Whenever the rivalry between Virat Kohli and Kesrick Williams resumes, the West Indies quick is confident of getting the India captain out.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 19:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli and Kesrick Williams during the India-West Indies series at home last year. (ICC)

West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams has had a couple of interesting encounters with India captain Virat Kohli. In 2017, Williams dismissed Kohli and followed it with his trademark ‘notebook celebration’. Kohli did not forget it and during a T20I against West Indies at home last year, the batsman took Williams on, and after launching him for a six, got back at the fast bowler by pulling off a notebook celebration of his own.

Also Read | ‘Have another 5 to 7 years max’: S Sreesanth vows to return as ban ends

With Williams going unsold at the IPL auction, the renewal of this rivalry would have to wait till India face West Indies again. Although, whenever that happens, Williams is confident of bowling that one delivery that can get Kohli out again.

“Tough to bowl to Kohli? No, it’s not. When he gets going, he’s a talented player. He’s a great player but I am not worried about Kohli. I don’t go to bed at night and am like ‘ohhh it’s Kohli’! No,” Williams told Firstpost in an interview.

Also Read | Two UAE players charged under ICC anti-corruption code



On being asked whether he will be ready for yet another run in with the Indian captain, Williams said: “Definitely, I am looking forward to it. I know whenever he sees me, he’s going to be pumped and be like ‘Yo, I am going to beat him’. But mate, at the end of the day, cricket is cricket. It takes one ball to get him out. And I will get that one ball again.”



Williams guaranteed that if and when it happens (him getting Kohli out), the 30-year-old quick will come up with a new celebration. That said, Williams pointed out he’s always up for good competition and it doesn’t get better than Kohli who has an aggressive demeanour, which in turn, brings the best out in the fast bowler.

“You better count on that. I like playing against Kohli, he is a very aggressive guy,” Williams said. “And I love playing against aggressive guys because it brings out the best in me. As I said, that guy is a talented player. I know when he sees me again, whenever, if I ever play against India, it’s going to bring out the best in him and the best in me.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Sep 13, 2020 19:39 IST
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
Sep 13, 2020 17:49 IST
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
Sep 13, 2020 17:29 IST
China, Russia key adversaries to existing world order: UK intel official
Sep 13, 2020 16:39 IST

latest news

Tendulkar lends support to 560 children from economically weaker background
Sep 13, 2020 20:11 IST
NEET 2020: 85-90 % of over 15 lakh students take exam amid COVID concerns
Sep 13, 2020 20:09 IST
Tuscan GP halted after crashes and two safety cars
Sep 13, 2020 20:02 IST
Taliban-Afgan peace talks: India’s muscle-flexing only for Kashmir, say Valley politicos
Sep 13, 2020 20:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.