Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / ‘I’m absolutely fine’: Sourav Ganguly after being discharged from hospital

‘I’m absolutely fine’: Sourav Ganguly after being discharged from hospital

The treating doctors will be keeping a “constant vigil” on Ganguly’s health and appropriate measures will be taken from time to time, the hospital said.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 11:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly (REUTERS)

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was on Thursday discharged from the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata after being declared clinically fit.

Ganguly expressed his gratitude towards the doctors and the medical staff who attended him after he arrived at the hospital with chest discomfort and had to undergo angioplasty.

“I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon,” Ganguly told reporters outside the Woodlands Hospital.

Ganguly, who was hospitalised on Saturday, spent five days in the hospital and will now be looked after at home.



The treating doctors will be keeping a “constant vigil” on Ganguly’s health and appropriate measures will be taken from time to time, the hospital said.

On Wednesday, it was informed that Ganguly, who is fit now, will be discharged from the Woodlands Hospital on Thursday. The former India skipper was scheduled to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, but he decided to stay one more day in the hospital.

(With ANI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At least four dead after Trump supporters ransack US Capitol
by Yashwant Raj
Farmers’ protest live updates:Protesting farmers flag off tractor rally from Haryana
by hindustantimes.com
Centre issues advisory to check spread of bird flu: Here’s all you need to know
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Cabinet members discussing Trump’s removal: US media
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Mark Waugh slams David Warner after early exit in Sydney Test
by hindustantimes.com
Preparations underway at school in Odisha ahead of reopening on Jan 8
by Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Incredible pictures of giraffes may make you do a double take
by Trisha Sengupta
Anupam Kher shares a candid photo with Shah Rukh Khan
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.