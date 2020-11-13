Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / ‘I’m healthy, heart working good’: Kapil Dev extends Diwali greetings

‘I’m healthy, heart working good’: Kapil Dev extends Diwali greetings

Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, who underwent angioplasty last month, on Friday greeted fans on the occasion of Diwali and said he is healthy and his heart is operating well.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 13:27 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

File image for legendary India cricketer Kapil Dev. (Getty Images)

Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, who underwent angioplasty last month, on Friday greeted fans on the occasion of Diwali and said he is healthy and his heart is operating well.

Kapil was admitted to a hospital on October 23 after he complained of chest pain. He then underwent an angioplasty and was discharged on October 25.

“Happy Dipawali to everybody and I hope this year brings lots and lots of happiness to everybody. Thanks for your wishes. I am healthy and happy, the veteran cricketer said in a video posted on his official Twitter handle.

 



“Heart is working good but I want to wish everybody lots and lots of happiness around the world.”

On Thursday, the former cricketer shared a video where he can be seen playing golf with his friends.

Kapil has played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for the Indian cricket team. In the longest format of the game, the all-rounder amassed 5248 runs and picked 434 wickets. Under his leadership, India lifted the 1983 World Cup after defeating West Indies in the final.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
Nov 13, 2020 13:47 IST
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
Nov 13, 2020 13:49 IST
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Nov 13, 2020 08:21 IST
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
Nov 13, 2020 13:12 IST

latest news

Varun Dhawan is stumped by Sara Ali Khan’s nutty joke, watch video
Nov 13, 2020 14:29 IST
66 Indian nationals tested Covid-19 positive in Sri Lanka
Nov 13, 2020 14:24 IST
AIMIM to work on eradicating backwardness in Bihar’s Seemanchal
Nov 13, 2020 14:24 IST
‘That’s a crocosaurus’: Huge alligator spotted on Florida golf course. Watch
Nov 13, 2020 14:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.