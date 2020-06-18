‘I miss my children’: Shahid Afridi gives update on battle with Covid-19

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who revealed on Twitter last week that he has been tested positive for coronavirus, gave an update on his health in a video he released on Facebook. In the video, Afridi squashed the rumours that his health has been degrading, though, he admitted that the initial few days with the disease took a heavy toll on him.

“I wanted to make this video as I have been hearing a lot about my health on social media since the past few days. First 2-3 days were really tough for me but my condition has been improving in the past few days,” he said.

“There is no need to panic about this. Till you yourself don’t fight a disease, you cannot beat it. These days were hard for me as well,” he added.

The former Pakistan all-rounder went on to add that he was unable to spend time with his children due to the disease, and hence, has been missing them. “The biggest difficulty for me is that I am unable to take care of my children, and hug them. I miss my children. But it is important to take precautions and maintain distance to keep others safe around you,” he said.

Afridi also said that he knew he would be at risk of catching the virus as he had been travelling a lot for the charity work. “I knew I would catch COVID-19 as I was travelling a lot for charity work. Thankfully, it happened late or I would not have been able to help a lot of people,” he said.

“Thank you for all your well wishes. It gives me immense pleasure to know that I have so many people praying for me in Pakistan and outside Pakistan. Thank you for your support,” the 40-year-old added.

Afridi is the second Pakistan international cricketer after Taufeeq Umar to have tested positive for Covid-19. Taufeeq had announced his recovery a few days back.