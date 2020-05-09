‘I miss my Indian teammates, hustle and bustle of Mumbai’

Life is a roller-coaster ride. Even as we were looking forward to a great cricket season ahead, the Covid-19 outbreak put everything to a halt. It is painful to see so many lives lost across the world and many more millions still struggling to fight the pandemic. I hope that a vaccine is invented soon to neutralise the virus and the world can breathe again.

I was in Australia for almost 50 days for the tri-nation series followed by the T20 World Cup. When I returned to India, Covid-19 had already knocked on India’s door. Since the nationwide lockdown began in March, I have got a chance to spend time with my family and create memories. I do my exercises in the morning and then go down in my building where my father helps me with some knocking and catching.

It is really disheartening to not be able to play cricket and I miss my Indian teammates so much. I do keep in touch with them through video calls, especially Smriti Mandhana, Radha Yadav and Harleen Deol. Nowadays, we discuss our cleaning, gardening and cooking routines apart from the impact the Covid-19 is having on the world. What I am also really enjoying is time with my siblings. We are constantly joking around and just binging on movies and other series on Netflix.

I like to make eggs and hash brown for breakfast. My guitar is a blessing for me. I pick it up and play it anywhere—be it my rooftop, room, balcony or kitchen. I also took part in a fitness challenge started by Mithali Raj. It was lovely to reach out to others doing some exercises and inspiring them.

Also, I try to keep in touch with my fans through Instagram and Twitter. It would have been great if we had the second season of T20 exhibition matches in Jaipur during the Indian Premier League (IPL). I was really looking forward to it. It remains to be seen how this pandemic takes shape and whether IPL-13 will take place this year or not. At the moment, I think cricket is not that important; being safe is.

I miss having delicious butter chicken with garlic naan from my favourite eatery in Mumbai. I miss the ground and the hustle and bustle of my city. With the reported positive Covid-19 cases increasing by the day in Mumbai, I am really worried and praying to god to make our lives peaceful and happy soon.

It is very important that we all listen to what our state and central governments are asking us to do in this hour of challenge. Human race is struggling to fight the pandemic. Once we are through this torrid time, I am sure cricket is going to be back on its feet like other sports, bringing a smile on every fan’s face.

