‘I remember us sleeping on the floor’: Gautam Gambhir recalls sharing room with MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known as one of the best cricketing minds of the modern era. The former India captain earned the nickname ‘Captain Cool’ because of his ability to remain calm in some of the most tense situations on the cricket field. Dhoni always had his bag filled with tricks and he often came up with some form of a master plan that would turn the tides in his favour. How many times have bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav and R Ashwin talked about Dhoni giving them advice from behind the stumps that have resulted in wickets.

But one must wonder what it would be like sharing a room with a cricketing mind such as this? Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has the answer. In the recent episode of Star Sports’ chat show Cricket Connected, Gambhir recalled the time when he had to share a room with Dhoni during a series.

“We were roommates for more than a month and all we used to talk about was ‘hair’ because he had those long hair back then,” Gambhir said.

“We talked about how he would maintain his hair and all that stuff. I remember us sleeping on the floor once because we had a very small room and the first week, we discussed how to make it bigger.

“So we removed the beds out of the room and we both were sleeping on the floor, with the mattress on the floor, and it was a great moment,” Gambhir added.

The former left-handed batsman went on to add that you get to know a lot about a person when you share a room with them.

“We were both young, MS Dhoni had recently started playing international cricket together. We went to Kenya together, we went for India A tour to Zimbabwe together and spent a lot of time together. But when you share a room for a month and a half with someone, you get to know a lot about that person.,” Gambhir said.

Meanwhile, Gambhir also went on to describe Dhoni as a lucky captain in the same episode of the chat show. “Dhoni has been a very lucky captain because he got an amazing team in every format,” Gambhir said. “Captaining 2011 World Cup team was very easy for Dhoni because we had players like Sachin, Sehwag, myself, Yuvraj, Yusuf, Virat, so he had got the best teams, while Ganguly had to work very hard for it, and as a result Dhoni won so many trophies.”