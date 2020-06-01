I respect him, but I don’t fear him: Pakistan pacer on prospects of facing Virat Kohli

On 10th February 2020, Pakistan teenager Naseem Shah created a world record when he took a hat-trick against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. In doing so, Shah became the youngest bowler to grab a hat-trick in Test cricket at the age of 16 years and 359 days. Bangladesh’s leg-spinner Alok Kapali was previously the youngest to record a Test hat trick -- at 19 -- also against Pakistan, in Peshawar in 2003. In a recent interview with PakPassion.net, Shah talked about his young cricket career and also remembered his hat-trick against Bangladesh. He is set to face a number of world-class batsmen his career if he continues to put in the good work.

Among the duels Shah is eagerly awaiting is the match-up against Indian captain Virat Kohli. India-Pakistan are generally high-octane with a lot of emotions around the stadium. Shah has maintained that although he respects Kohli, he doesn’t fear him.

“Yes definitely. India versus Pakistan is always special and I have already been told that players can become heroes and villains in those matches,” Shah said.

“They are special matches as they happen so rarely and yes, I am looking forward to playing against India whenever that opportunity arises.”

“I hope that I can bowl well against India when that chance comes by and won’t let our fans down. As for Virat Kohli, I respect him but don’t fear him.”

“It’s always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that’s where you have to raise your game. I look forward to playing against Virat Kohli and India whenever that chance comes,” he added.

Shah, overall, is the fourth Pakistan bowler to achieve a hat-trick, after Mohammad Sami, Abdul Razzaq, and Wasim Akram, who had achieved the feat twice in his legendary career.

Naseem had burst onto the scene on Pakistan’s Australia tour last year and also became the youngest fast bowler and second bowler overall to take five wickets in a Test inning. He achieved that feat at the age of 16 years and 307 days against Sri Lanka in Karachi last year