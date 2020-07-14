‘I shopped and managed to save some’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals his first salary

Bhuvneshwar Kumar may be in the Grade A bracket of the BCCI’s list of Centrally-Contracted players but like every young cricketer, the India fast bowler had to scratch and claw while coming through the ranks. As per the Central Contracts list of the BCCI announced earlier this year, Bhuvneshar earns Rs 5 crore annually but it will startle you to know what his first salary was.

Bhuvneshwar was on Twitter asked by a user to recall his first ever pay check, and the India quick responded by saying: “It was for Rs 3000. I shopped and still managed to save some.”

On his India debut, a T20I against Pakistan in December of 2012 and made heads turn immediately by getting a three-wicket-haul. He is the first bowler to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar for a duck in Ranji Trophy.

In July of 2013, Bhuvneshwar finished with 4/8 against Sri Lanka in a tri-nation tournament and was named Player of the Tournament for finishing with 10 wickets from four games. He was also the team’s leading wicket-taker in India’s victorious 2013 Champions Trophy triumph.

Bhuvneshar last played for India in December of 2019 in a T20I against West Indies before a groin injury ruled him out of Australia ODIs and Sri Lanka T20Is. In the World Cup last year, Bhuvneshwar was expected to play more matches for India before a troubled hamstring limited his appearance to six matches.