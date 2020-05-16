I slid back and told Dhoni ‘not today’: How Sabbir Rahman avoided being stumped in India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers of modern-day cricket. Standing behind the stumps, Dhoni was responsible for numerous quickfire stumps, and brilliant catching. His brilliant work as a keeper also helped India win some close matches. In the 2016 T20 World Cup, Dhoni had stumped Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman and changed the tide of the match, and eventually, India went on to win the match by 1 run.

In the 2019 ODI World Cup last year, Dhoni had another chance to stump Sabbir, but this time, the Bangladesh batsman had come prepared. Speaking on Cricfrency Facebook Live episode, Sabbir recalled the moment when Dhoni missed out on a stumping chance.

The instance took place when Sabbir stepped out to go for a big shot on a slow delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal. But he went into the shot early, and the ball crept under his bat and went straight into Dhoni’s gloves behind the stumps.

“Dhoni had stumped me during the T20 World Cup in Bangalore. He had a stumping chance in last year’s World Cup in England as well. This time, I slid back into the crease before him and told him, “Not today,” he said.

Sabbir also recalled the time when he asked Dhoni about his bat and his ability to hit big sixes. “I asked him what the secret of his bat was. Why whatever he hits goes for sixes when we have to struggle to clear the fence. He had said it was all about confidence,” he said.

“I had asked him to give his bat to me for the India match. Dhoni had said he could give me his bat but that I could not use it in the match against India. I could play against other teams with it,” he added.