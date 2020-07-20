‘I think he’s making it up’: Boycott did not believe MK Pataudi wasn’t able to see from one eye, reveals Saif Ali Khan

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi is a revered name in the history of cricket. He played 46 Tests for India and captained his country in 40 of the matches. ‘The Nawab of Pataudi’ as he is fondly known, scored 2793 runs in a career with six centuries to his name. He is even credited with leading India to its first-ever series victory overseas when they won the four-match Test series 2-1 against New Zealand.

What makes the career of ‘Tiger’ Pataudi more special was the fact that he played most of the matches without sight in his right eye. Pataudi lost his right eye in a car accident while travelling in England in 1961.

However, former England captain Geoffrey Boycott wasn’t able to believe this fact. Pataudi’s son and Bollywood superstar, Saif Ali Khan revealed that Boycott had doubts regarding the fact that Pataudi wasn’t able to see from his right eye. During an interview with Sportskeeda, Saif said that Boycott’s comments made him ‘really angry’.

“Boycott, who I really looked up to, made me really angry one day. He said, ‘I heard about your father, it’s not possible to play Test cricket with one eye.’ I asked him if he thinks my father is lying, to which he replied, ‘Yes! I think he’s making it up,” said Saif.

“I told my father that, and he got really annoyed. He said, ‘Well, I was bloody good with two eyes. I’m just good with one.’ That was the only arrogant remark I ever heard him make.”

Saif also talked about Pataudi’s thinking for the game. He said that Pataudi felt too much cricket was being played in the 60s and was losing interest because of that.

“If he didn’t want to tour, he would say he wasn’t available. He said it was a game and he was losing interest in the game in the ’60s because he thought there was too much cricket,” he said.