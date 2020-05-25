I want to face Jasprit Bumrah challenge: Pakistan batsman Shan Masood

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the modern era. The right-arm bowler broke into limelight after he started playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League in 2013. Now, the bowler has become a regular for India across all three formats. Bumrah has played 14 Tests in which he has picked up 68 wickets at an average of 20.3. He has also played 64 ODIs in which he has taken 104 wickets at an average of 24.4. He is among the three Indian bowlers to reach 50+ wickets in the T20Is, apart from Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Also read: West Indies ready with plan to send 25-man squad for Test series in England in June

Bumrah is among the top 10 in ICC Bowling Rankings for both Tests and ODIs and looking at his numbers, he seems like a tough opponent to face. But despite the numbers, Pakistan batsman Shan Masood says that he is eager to face the Bumrah challenge.

Speaking in an interview on Cricast on Youtube, the Pakistan batsman was asked which bowlers he would want to face. In his response, the 30-year-old said: “I think when we talk about fast-bowlers around the world; I have never played against Bumrah. That is a challenge that I would want to take on.”

Further talking about the best bowlers that he has faced in his career so far, the batsman said: “Talking about the best bowlers that I have played against in recent times, my personal favourite has always been Dale Steyn. Australia’s Pat Cummins is also up there. Looking at the past I would have to name Rabada and Anderson has also taken my wicket many times.”

Also read: He never slides or dives, is different from me and Suresh Raina: Jonty Rhodes lauds India cricketer

He further went on to pick Cummins as the toughest bowler he has faced. “I found Pat Cummins to be the toughest bowler to face. He is the number one Test bowler in the world today. The title itself tells the story about how good he is,” he said.