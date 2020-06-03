Sections
I want to play for as long as I can: James Faulkner

Faulkner plays for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League and has represented Australia in 69 ODIs and 24 T20s.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 16:03 IST

By Indo Asian News Service,

James Faulkner has not given up hopes for a possible return to the national side. (Getty Images)

Out of favour Australian all-rounder James Faulkner has said he will be vying for a place in the Tasmanian state cricket side despite not being contracted. World Cup winner Faulkner was omitted from Tasmania’s contract list for the 2020-21 season.

“I’m still available to play, I’m still training, I’m still on the Zoom calls with the squad and the team chats,” Faulkner told cricket.com.au this week.

The hard-hitting batsman plays for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League and has represented Australia in 69 ODIs and 24 T20s. He also played one Test match.

“Obviously I want to play for as long as I can,” he said. “Throughout last season I was speaking to Griffo (Tasmania’s head of high-performance Adam Griffith) and Wadey (state captain Matthew Wade) about what I was potentially going to do, what the plan could be, that maybe I don’t sign but still play.”



Faulkner’s progress has time and again been hampered by a chronic knee injury. Due to this, he has been able to play just one First-Class game in the last three years. Faulkner’s days of pomp may be behind him but the allrounder is not willing to throw in the towel just yet.

“It gives them the option to sign someone else, add a bit more depth to the squad,” he said. “I’m still contracted to the Hurricanes and that’s the main priority for Cricket Tas and myself, to be fit and ready to go because the last couple of years I’ve done pretty well with them.

“And then I will still be available for the one-dayers and play in them if I’m fit and they want to play me, and vice-versa.”

