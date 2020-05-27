Sections
Home / Cricket / I want to play in any tournament where KKR has a team: Narine

I want to play in any tournament where KKR has a team: Narine

Narine, who turned 32 on Tuesday, has been playing for KKR since 2012 and has represented the Trinbago Knight Riders, a Carribean Premier League team owned by KKR’s parent company.

Updated: May 27, 2020 10:08 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Sunil Narine of the Kolkata KnightRiders celebrates a wicket (BCCI)

West Indian off-spinner Sunil Narine on Tuesday said Kolkata Knight Riders is like a “family” to him and he would be willing to play for any team in the world that is owned by the franchise.

Narine, who turned 32 on Tuesday, has been playing for KKR since 2012 and has represented the Trinbago Knight Riders, a Carribean Premier League team owned by KKR’s parent company.

Also Read | Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final

“Any tournament around the globe where Knight Riders have a team, I’d wanna be a part of it. It’s not about the money or the friendships, it’s like a family to me,” Narine said on the Twitter handle of KKR.

“The way they welcome you in India, with arms wide open. It’s like they already know you as a human being - what you don’t like, what you like. They try to make you comfortable. Every year, when I am leaving for India (for the IPL), it’s like I am leaving for my second home.”



Narine said playing in IPL is the closest to playing at home for him.

“The closest thing to feeling at home playing in the CPL is the IPL. I am missing the excitement of the IPL, the fans, the loved ones watching you perform,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus lockdown anxieties take toll on sleep cycle
May 27, 2020 11:38 IST
T20 World Cup to be postponed to 2022, October window for IPL: Report
May 27, 2020 11:40 IST
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
May 27, 2020 11:43 IST
NGOs join hands so that no stray dog goes hungry in Kashmir Valley
May 27, 2020 11:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.