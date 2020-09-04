Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘I was extremely upset with Dhoni and Tendulkar for refusing DRS’

‘I was extremely upset with Dhoni and Tendulkar for refusing DRS’

Despite using DRS back in 2008, India only embraced the technology in 2016 when England came for a Test series.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 10:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar during a net session. (Getty Images)

Indian politician Shashi Tharoor has revealed he was upset with Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni for not embracing the Decision Review System earlier. India was the first team to use the DRS – in 2008 during a Test series in Sri Lanka – but Dhoni, its former captain, opposed to the idea. India were the biggest critic of the technology believing it wasn’t fool proof and contained flaws.

Also Read | ‘People will forget Sachin after watching him’: How former Pakistan bowler introduced MS Dhoni to Rashid Latif

“I’m a huge fan of technology. I’ve been an advocate of DRS from the start, and I was extremely upset with Dhoni and Tendulkar for refusing it. I watch cricket and every time I’ve found that we were hard done by umpiring decisions. I never understood why we were so allergic to DRS,” Tharoor told SportsKeeda in an interview.

Also Read | ‘They’ve got Virat Kohli as captain, we’ve got average people on top’: Shoaib Akhtar on difference between India and Pakistan cricket teams

It was finally during England’s tour of India in 2016 that the BCCI finally decided to give the technology a go and over the years India would go on to embrace in whole-heartedly. However, Tharoor, a former international diplomat, felt India could have been quicker in opening up to DRS and that he is against the idea of piece of technology ever being taken away from cricket.

“DRS is such a major innovation. I never want to see international cricket without DRS ever again. It is so indispensable and eliminates so many bad decisions, and it creates an additional form of excitement for the viewer. It adds an extra element of tension to the plot and it is a very welcome addition as far as I’m concerned,” Tharoor explained.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Sep 04, 2020 11:19 IST
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
Sep 04, 2020 11:39 IST
1962 to the Emergency: When Question Hour was dropped amid extraordinary circumstances
Sep 04, 2020 10:11 IST
Kangana Ranaut’s PoK remark: MNS warns against defaming Mumbai Police
Sep 04, 2020 11:34 IST

latest news

CSK to start training, except 13, test negative for Covid-19
Sep 04, 2020 11:41 IST
US NGO pitches in to restore 140-yr-old legacy in Rajasthan’s Udaipur
Sep 04, 2020 11:40 IST
High court judge recuses from hearing bail plea of former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini
Sep 04, 2020 11:44 IST
Dilip Kumar has not been informed of his brothers’ deaths
Sep 04, 2020 11:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.