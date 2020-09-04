‘I was extremely upset with Dhoni and Tendulkar for refusing DRS’

Indian politician Shashi Tharoor has revealed he was upset with Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni for not embracing the Decision Review System earlier. India was the first team to use the DRS – in 2008 during a Test series in Sri Lanka – but Dhoni, its former captain, opposed to the idea. India were the biggest critic of the technology believing it wasn’t fool proof and contained flaws.

Also Read | ‘People will forget Sachin after watching him’: How former Pakistan bowler introduced MS Dhoni to Rashid Latif

“I’m a huge fan of technology. I’ve been an advocate of DRS from the start, and I was extremely upset with Dhoni and Tendulkar for refusing it. I watch cricket and every time I’ve found that we were hard done by umpiring decisions. I never understood why we were so allergic to DRS,” Tharoor told SportsKeeda in an interview.

Also Read | ‘They’ve got Virat Kohli as captain, we’ve got average people on top’: Shoaib Akhtar on difference between India and Pakistan cricket teams

It was finally during England’s tour of India in 2016 that the BCCI finally decided to give the technology a go and over the years India would go on to embrace in whole-heartedly. However, Tharoor, a former international diplomat, felt India could have been quicker in opening up to DRS and that he is against the idea of piece of technology ever being taken away from cricket.

“DRS is such a major innovation. I never want to see international cricket without DRS ever again. It is so indispensable and eliminates so many bad decisions, and it creates an additional form of excitement for the viewer. It adds an extra element of tension to the plot and it is a very welcome addition as far as I’m concerned,” Tharoor explained.