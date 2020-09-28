IPL 2020: ‘I was really fed up of myself last year’ - Sanju Samson reveals what helped him rejuvenate after a frustrating 2019

Two games for his side this IPL so far, Sanju Samson has been on fire for Rajasthan Royals, peeling off consecutive half-centuries against Chennai Super Kings and on Sunday against Kings XI Punjab. Samson, Player of the Match in both the matches, admitted to have done some ‘soul-searching’ and revealed how a frustrating 2019 helped him rediscover his mojo.

“I think I have been hitting it well for the last one year. So I’m in the right frame of mind. I can see a change in my game and my fitness,” Samson told the host broadcaster, Star, after the game.

“I was really fed up of myself last year. I had been trying very hard but things were not happening. Then I really went back to myself, did a bit of soul-searching and I really asked myself lots of different questions. Like, ‘What do I want to achieve in my life?’ and ‘Where do I want to reach until my cricket career finishes?’”

It was in 2013 that Samson first generated headlines in the Indian domestic circuit. He put up notable scores in the IPL and for India A but somehow has not been able to replicate the same success in his India opportunities. Having first received a national call-up in 2014, Samson made his India debut in a T20I against Zimbabwe, before it took him nearly four years to play his second, third and fourth India games, where all he could manage were single digit scores in each inning.

“I decided that I have ten more years to play this wonderful game, so I decided to just give my everything towards cricket and nothing else. My family, friends and everyone is really supportive and I’m really happy that I’m giving my whole energy towards cricket - and it’s giving back to me,” Samson said.

Samson burned up the charts during the game against CSK scoring 74 off 32 balls, a knock that included an astonishing nine sixes. Prior to IPL 2020, never had Samson scored back-to-back fifties in the tournament but the pattern was broken when the batsman top-scored for the Royals with a 42-ball 85, which included seven sixes and four fours.

“I believe that it’s in my genes. My father is a very powerful man so I think I also get the same strength,” he said. “I have really worked hard on my fitness. I have understood that my game is all about power, so I have invested a lot of time in developing my muscles and all those things, so I’m very happy that it’s coming out nicely.”