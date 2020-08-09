‘I was telling my friends that he will break down’: Shoaib Akhtar on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah bowls during day one of the Second Test match between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval on February 29, 2020 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Getty Images)

Raising concerns over India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said the right-arm seamer will not be able to play in all three formats of the game for a long time. Bumrah has been spearheading India’s pace attack for the past few years and en route become one of the best bowlers in world cricket.

However, he started facing injury problems last year and was rested for the majority of the 2019 before making a comeback against New Zealand in early 2020.

“Bumrah has a difficult action. He cannot play in all formats,” Akhtar told former India opener Aakash Chopra in his show Aakash Vani.

Bumrah, who rose to the status of being one of the world’s best fast bowlers in all three formats of the game after playing a major role India’s first-ever Test series win in Australia in 2018-19, sustained a stress fracture in his back ahead of the home series against South Africa.

He missed the entire home season and only made a comeback in the New Zealand tour where he wasn’t at this best.

“It is his braveness that he showed his skills in Test matches. He is a very hard working guy and is very focused. He knows where he wants to go. But will his back support him?” Asked Akhtar.

The former Pakistan pacer also said that he had predicted such an injury to Bumrah a lot earlier.

“Till when will his back withstand that much load. It had to break down. I was watching his matches before he broke down. I was telling my friends that he will break down,” he said.

Bumrah averages in the early 20s in all formats of the game and has 68 wickets in Tests along with 104 in ODIs and 59 in T20Is.