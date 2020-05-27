‘I will do it with a lot of love’: Shikhar Dhawan reveals plans post cricket

Sections
Speaking to India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his Instagram live show Reminisce with Ash, Dhawan said that he could become a successful commentator after hanging his boots

Updated: May 27, 2020 10:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India's Shikhar Dhawan (Action Images via Reuters)

Shikhar Dhawan has had a great international career for Team India and the southpaw still has a lot of cricket left in him. Dhawan might have lost his place as an opener in Test cricket but he continues to be an automatic choice in one-day internationals and is in the running for the T20 internationals as well.

But unlike other professionals, athletes have a shelf life and they need to plan for the future. Dhawan seems to have some plans up his sleeves already. Speaking to India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his Instagram live show Reminisce with Ash, Dhawan said that he could become a successful commentator after hanging his boots.

“I have got a very good sense of humour. The day I enter commentary, I will be very good at it, in Hindi especially. My Hindi timing is (good) and my sense of humour is very very sharp. I will do it with a lot of love. I have a lot of options. I have a flute If I want to become a motivational speaker, then I will take my flute alongside me. I have so many tools to play around with,’ Dhawan said.

Dhawan is also a music enthusiast and plays the flute himself. He stressed on the need to have a hobby outside of one’s work.



“I used to listen to flute music, even if someone plays on the road. I used to be there and wait and finish listening. I thought I would learn something. I started taking online classes. It’s been 5 years. I feel very happy now. I enjoy playing it. As cricketers, we say we don’t have time but we do have free time.

“Everyone should have a hobby. It keeps your mind calm, that is very, very important,” the left handed opening batsman said.

