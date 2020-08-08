‘I wish would not have happened’: Ian Bishop talks about problems that set back West Indies cricket

West Indies cricketers like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, and Kieron Pollard preferred to play in overseas T20 leagues after falling out with the cricket board. While the national team struggled in ODI and Tests due to the unavailability of the star players, the T20 side managed to win the World Cup twice. They have spoken out against the West Indies cricket board for their treatment of their players.

West Indies’ captain at the 2016 T20 World Cup, Darren Sammy also said that the board disrespected the players at the tournament. Former player Ian Bishop has always been critical of the board for their handling of the pay dispute with the players.

He recently said that the team lost a few significant players due to the pay dispute and wished it had not happened.

“In the West Indies initially, there was a bad effect on the game since the administrators did not know the value of T20 cricket and the ability of a player as a sole contractor where they had to choose when they wanted to play. We did not handle that well. We lost a few significant players from West Indies cricket for a period of time I wish did not happen,” Bishop told Pommie MBangwa.

Bishop continued to say that the viewpoint has changed in recent years but West Indies cricket was set back due to the standoff. Bishop maintained that he is pleased to see young West Indies cricketers securing their future with playing IPL.

“And it’s only now when we see England allowing their players to go and play in the IPL. The West Indies have taken a different view now under their leadership that they need to allow their players to earn their living but when they were available, we will have a compromise. But we have missed so many important players. I think it’s set back West Indies cricket a little bit,” the 52-year old said.

“But I’m never going to be envious of what a player is now able to earn and secure his financial future. I have seen the Bravos, the Pollards, and the Narines. While they have not played for the West Indies as much, which is something I wish would not have happened. But I am happy to see these young guys having such security for their future and family. It pleases me no end.”