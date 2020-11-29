‘I would probably be saying the same for MS Dhoni’: Michael Clarke says its ‘impossible’ to replace Virat Kohli

Calling Virat Kohli the best player in the world, former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes the Indian skipper’s departure after the first Test in Adelaide is a major blow for India for several reasons. Kohli will head back to India to be with wife Anushka Sharma, who is due to give birth to the couple’s first child.

Currently playing the ODIs, Clarke feels India need to do well in the limited-overs leg, without which it will be really tough for the visiting team to beat Australia in Tests, especially without Kohli for three matches.

Also Read | ‘Feel for the captain’: Mohammad Kaif feels Virat Kohli is hard done by as selectors ‘missed a trick’

“Virat Kohli is the best player in the world,” Clarke said in the latest episode of Inspiration on India Today TV. “Anytime he is not playing, it’s going to be a huge loss for India. What I meant was India have to start well, they need some success in the ODI series and T20 series to carry that momentum into the Test series.

“In my opinion, having Virat Kohli only in the first Test makes it extremely hard for India to win that Test series, particularly in Australian conditions.”

Also Read | ‘It’s happening since last World Cup’: Gautam Gambhir points out glaring issue with Indian team

Clarke reckons replacing Virat Kohli is impossible for India as he brings a lot more to the table than just being the team’s premier batsman. Clarke compared Kohli’s importance to that of former India captain MS Dhoni, saying the importance of both players is more than just great batsmen or captains.

“How do you replace Virat Kohli? It’s impossible. Not only his batting but also his leadership, his aggressive approach, that’s what he brings to that side. The Indian team follow him. He is their true leader,” Clarke added.

“I would probably be saying the same if MS Dhoni was captain and he was returning to India after the first Test. I would be saying the same thing because his impact in and around the group, it’s exactly the same.”