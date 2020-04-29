Sections
Home / Cricket / ICC bans Deepak Agarwal from all cricket for 2 years

ICC bans Deepak Agarwal from all cricket for 2 years

Deepak Agarwal was charged as a participant under the Code due to the fact he was one of the team owners of the Sindhi’s franchise in the 2018 T10 Cricket League.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 19:03 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Dubai

Representational Image. (Getty Images)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Deepak Agarwal from all cricket for two years, with six months of that suspended, after he accepted one charge of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, the ICC said in a release.

The charge is as follows:

Article 2.4.7 -- obstructing or delaying an investigation, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and / or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Under the provisions of the Code, Agarwal chose to admit the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing. Subject to him satisfying conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, he will be free to resume his involvement in the game on October 27, 2021.



Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager -- Integrity said: “There were a number of examples of Agarwal obstructing and delaying our investigations and it was not just a one off occurrence. However, he made a prompt admission of his breach of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and continues to provide substantial assistance to the ACU in relation to several investigations involving other participants. This cooperation is reflected in his sanction.”

--IANS

bbh/

