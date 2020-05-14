ICC board meet on May 28 could take call on Australia T20 World Cup

Mumbai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) board will hold a video conference on May 28 in which the fate of the T20 World Cup scheduled for October-November in Australia could be decided.

Though on the agenda is ‘further deliberations on the T20 World Cup affected by COVID -19’, with time running out and none of the participating teams having resumed training yet, the tournament is facing major odds. Cricketers world over are under lockdown and have not trained for at least the last two months.

The issue is expected to be discussed by the Anil Kumble-led ICC cricket committee that will meet before the board does. The cricket committee’s recommendations to the board will be crucial as it will also deliberate on ways to keep the battle between the bat and ball even on resumption with medical experts having advocated no use of saliva on the ball to extract movement.

The England cricket board (ECB) plans to become the first off the blocks to restart international cricket with plans afoot to host West Indies and Pakistan in July-August, provided the fight against COVID-19 progresses. ECB has confirmed its ‘players will return to individual skills-based training from next week by utilising venues across the country for individual training’.

ICC in its last meeting had shared with members multiple contingency plans for the World Cup, prepared by the local organising committee. With international travel still suspended, the board may have to look at one of those options soon.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) is in favour of postponing the World Cup. “The players haven’t practiced, and logistically it looks difficult for so many countries to come together. Besides, when all member boards are in trouble, the priority should be to allow them to schedule their own series in the first available opportunity; it will help them get back on their feet,” a BCCI official said.