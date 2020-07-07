Sections
Home / Cricket / ICC CEO lauds ECB’s efforts in organising landmark series against West Indies

ICC CEO lauds ECB’s efforts in organising landmark series against West Indies

“I would like to thank the ECB for their tireless efforts in ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safety and security of participants,” Sawhney said in an ICC statement.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 19:18 IST

By Press Trust of India, Southampton

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney has lauded England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for its efforts in creating a bio-secure environment for the Test series against West Indies beginning on Wednesday.

International cricket will return after 117 days as England and West Indies engage in a three-match series starting at the spectator-less Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Sporting activities were suspended globally in March in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I would like to thank the ECB for their tireless efforts in ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safety and security of participants,” Sawhney said in an ICC statement.



Both teams are staying at the hotel which is a part of the Ageas Bowl stadium. The next two Tests will be held at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

“Exactly four months ago to the day, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final was watched by millions of fans the world over, and we are sure the excitement remains as high.

“I wish both teams and the match officials the very best for what promises to be an exciting series,” Sawhney said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ARAI, COEP extend MoU for MTech in Automotive Technology
Jul 07, 2020 20:35 IST
Best message I’ve received: Stokes elated with Joe Root’s words
Jul 07, 2020 20:34 IST
Sales dipping after end of odd-even rule, say Chandigarh shopkeepers
Jul 07, 2020 20:31 IST
Harsh Vardhan lauds government’s Covid 19 strategy for ‘plateaued’ graph
Jul 07, 2020 20:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.