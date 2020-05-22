ICC issues guidelines for resumption of cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has paved the way for the resumption of the international game after all cricketing activities were halted in March due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The international body has published guidelines for the safe resumption of cricket to assist its Members in restarting cricket activity in their countries as government restrictions owing to COVID-19 start to relax.

“ICC Back to Cricket Guidelines” is a comprehensive document developed by the ICC Medical Advisory Committee in consultation with Member Medical Representatives, and provides guidance for the safe resumption of community cricket, domestic professional cricket and international cricket.

Also read: Allan Border calls IPL ‘just a money grab’, says can’t allow India to supersede international game

The guidelines do not provide answers to when the game can resume in different parts of the world, rather it provides a framework with practical suggestions on how members can resume cricket in a manner that protects against the risk of transmission of infection with the COVID-19 virus.

The ICC advises its Members to use these guidelines as the basis to create their own policies for return to cricket activity in compliance, in all cases, with local and national government regulations (which should always take precedence) and to ensure the cricket community applies the necessary safety measures when resuming cricket.

(More to follow...)

(With ICC inputs)