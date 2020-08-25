Sections
ICC postpones Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League A

As part of the ICC’s comprehensive contingency planning process across all ICC events and after consultation with Members and with the relevant government and public health authorities, the decision has been taken to postpone the fixtures.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 18:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai. (REUTERS)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the postponement of the second event of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League A due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The second of three Challenge League A events which form part of the pathway to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 was rescheduled from March and was due to take place between 30 September and 10 October in Malaysia.

Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore, Vanuatu were due to play 15 List A matches aiming to gain points and places in the Challenge League A table. Canada currently top the table ahead of Singapore on net run rate, with both teams on eight points. At the completion of the Challenge League A fixtures, the top team will qualify for the Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off. For more information on qualifying for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 click here.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “We have decided to postpone the second series of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A that was due to take place in Malaysia next month. The ICC’s priority continues to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community. As a result of this we have fully assessed the situation in partnership with the Malaysia Cricket Association and participating Members with ongoing international travel restrictions, global health concerns still prominent and on government and public health authority advice in relation to COVID-19 we have decided to postpone the event.

“With the additional time giving to us due to the rescheduling of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to October and November of 2023, we will now work with hosts and participating Members to find an appropriate window where the qualification pathway fixtures can be safely and practically rescheduled.”

(With ICC input)

