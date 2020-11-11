Sections
Home / Cricket / ICC T20I rankings: Babar Azam bridges gap with top-ranked Dawid Malan

Babar rating points go from 869 to 871, but there are no other changes in the rankings after the conclusion of the Pakistan-Zimbabwe series.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 19:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam (HT Archives)

Following an exceptional outing against Zimbabwe in the recently concluded T20I series at home, Babar Azam managed to reduce the gap with top-ranked Dawid Malan by two rating points as ICC released the latest T20I rankings on Wednesday.

Babar scored a total of 133 runs – including the scores of 82 and 51 in the first two matches of the series. He didn’t bat in the third game as Pakistan won by eight wickets to seal the series 3-0 in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Babar remained on the top of the rankings for a total of 774 days in four different stretches during his impressive career. He was dethroned by Dawid Malan in September as the England batsman struck fine form during 2-1 home series win over Australia.

Leg-spinner Usman Qadir has entered the rankings in 207th position after finishing as the most successful bowler in the series with eight wickets. Mohammad Hasnain (up 43 places to 81st), Wahab Riaz (up six places to 103rd) and Haris Rauf (up 51 places to 108th) have also made notable gains among the Pakistan bowlers.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Wesley Madhevere’s 103 runs in the series, which included an unbeaten 70 in the opening match, have lifted him 756 places to 163rd among batters while former captain Elton Chigumbura has gained one spot to retire at 96th position in the rankings. In the bowlers’ list, Tendai Chisoro has re-entered the rankings in 73rd position.

In the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, Pakistan have gained one point but remain in fourth position with 262 points. Australia (275 points), England (271) and India (266) hold the top three positions.

