ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul breaks into top 3, Virat Kohli moves up

India's K.L. Rahul and India's Virat Kohli take a break between overs while batting against Australia during their T20 international cricket match at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia, Friday, Dec 4, 2020. (AP)

India captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul moved up a place each in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batsmen on the back of their consistent run in the recently-concluded three-match T20I series against Australia.

Rahul, who scored a fifty in the first T20I at Canberra, rose to the No.3 spot eclipsing Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch. Rahul, who was out for a duck on Tuesday, notched up scores of 51 and 30 in the first two T20Is against Australia, playing his part in India’s 2-1 series win.

Kohli, who scored brilliant 85 in the final T20I against Australia at SCG, gained one spot to be at No. 8. Kohli’s knock, however, was not enough for an Indian victory as Australia managed to win the dead-rubber by 12 runs.

England left-hander Dawid Malan continued to lead the chart in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen.

In the bowlers’ list, Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa jumped two places to enter the top 5. Zampa is currently at No.4. England’s Chris Jordan also broke into the top 10, while leg-sinner Adil Rashid gained a spot to jump to the third spot behind Afghanistan spin duo Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman.

