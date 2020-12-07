Sections
ICC Test Rankings: Kane Williamson jumps two places to join Virat Kohli in 2nd spot

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of Virat Kohli congratulating Kane Williamson (Twitter)

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson rose to the joint second spot with India skipper Virat Kohli in the latest ICC Test Rankings. Williamson jumped two places riding on his massive 251 against the West Indies in Hamilton.

With his recent performance, he gained 74 points, moving from 812 to 886. His compatriot, Tom Latham, garnered his career-best points tally of 733 and tenth place on the table, thanks to his innings of 86.

From the West Indies camp, Jermaine Blackwood continued the good form he showed on the tour of England earlier in the year, scoring his second Test century. The knock shot him up 17 places to 41st, his best position since reaching 40th in August 2017.

Alzarri Joseph’s unlikely 86 in the West Indies second innings rocketed him up 31 places to rank 123 with a career-best of 219 points.

Neil Wagner’s six wickets in the match edged him ahead of England’s Stuart Broad back into second place in the bowlers’ rankings, equaling his career-best position, which he first achieved back in December 2019. Tim Southee made his Test debut back in March 2008, but his current tally of 817 points is his highest taking him to 4th.

West Indies Captain, Jason Holder dropped from fifth to seventh having not taken any wickets. Holder has also lost the top spot in the all-rounders table. He was top by one point from England’s Ben Stokes, but Stokes now has a twelve-point advantage. Stokes briefly held the top spot during the summer, snatching it from Holder after the second Test with the West Indies, before Holder reclaimed it.

