ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs to 2nd spot; Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane also in top-10

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday jumped one place to climb to the second place in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen. The latest rankings also saw India batsmen Chesteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane making it to the top 10 positions in the list. While Pujara was placed at the no. 7th position with 766 points, and it was Rahane at the no. 10th position with 726 points.

Kohli fell short of Australia star batsman Steve Smith by 25 points. While Smith was at the top position in the latest rankings with 911 points, Kohli was at the 2nd position with 886 rating points.

Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson dropped a rung to the third spot. He is followed by young Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne, Pakistan’s Babar Azam and injured David Warner.

In the bowling department, India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (779) and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin were the only two Indians in the top. While Bumrah was at the no. 8th position with 779 points, it was Ashwin at the no. 10 position with 756) points. Australia’s Pat Cummins is currently at the top position with 904 points, followed by England’s Stuart Broad and New Zealand’s Neil Wagner.

Two other Indians -- Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin -- also feature in the top-10 list for ICC Test rankings for all-rounders, which is being topped by Stokes.

While Jadeja is placed third in the chart with 397 rating points behind West Indies’ Jason Holder, Ashwin is at sixth with 281 points. In the ICC Test rankings for teams, India is currently placed third after New Zealand jumped to the second spot following its recent 2-0 series win over the West Indies.

India has 114 rating points, two points behind New Zealand and table-toppers Australia, who both have 116 points but the Aussies are ahead on decimal points. England is placed fourth ahead of Sri Lanka, South Africa, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

But India has a chance to move up the ranking ladder as it takes on Australia in the four-match Test series, starting Thursday in Adelaide.

(With inputs from PTI)