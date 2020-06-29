‘If banned from IPL, why shouldn’t I play other T20 leagues,’ asks veteran Indian spinner

Sections
Due to his participation in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Tambe, who was acquired by KKR at last year’s auction, was barred from playing the IPL this year.

Pravin Tambe picked up 23 wickets for Rajasthan Royals including a hat-trick (BCCI)

Banned from playing the IPL, leg-spinner Pravin Tambe feels there is no reason why he shouldn’t play other T20 leagues across the world. Tambe had put his name in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League players draft and eventually got selected by Trinbago Knight Riders. However, whether the BCCI gives him the go-ahead to participate in the CPL remains to be seen due to their strict policy regarding Indian players.

“I am fit and since the BCCI does not allow me to take part in its competitions why shouldn’t I play in other leagues. I am eligible to play outside and got picked by TKR. I will also take all necessary precautions and follow protocols before going there,” Tambe told the Indian Express. “I am working on my physical fitness at home and so yes definitely looking forward to this edition.”

Tambe is IPL’s oldest player, having made his debut at the age of 41. He played for Rajasthan Royals between 2013 and 2015, picking up 23 wickets including a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, due to his participation in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Tambe, who was acquired by KKR at last year’s auction, was barred from playing the IPL this year. That said, it turns out that in order for Tambe to play foreign T20 leagues, he will have to first announce his retirement.

“Tambe has to retire in order to play foreign leagues. In any case, the IPL governing council will have to decide on his fate as he has already flouted BCCI rules when he played T10 league in Abu Dhabi. He is an active domestic player,” a BCCI official told PTI.



