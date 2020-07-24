Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘If child is not chubby, there’s something wrong’: Virat Kohli reveals his mother’s concerns while following fitness regime

‘If child is not chubby, there’s something wrong’: Virat Kohli reveals his mother’s concerns while following fitness regime

While speaking to India batsman Mayank Agarwal, skipper Kohli revealed that it was “so difficult” for him to convince his mother that he is fine after she showed concerns when the cricketer got leaner by following a fitness regime.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 07:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Virat Kohli. (Getty)

Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in the world of cricket. Kohli increased his focus on fitness in the early 2010s and that has reaped rich rewards for the batsmen and for his country. Since changing his fitness regime, Kohli has transformed into a run-machine while making increasing the fitness standards for the Indian team. He follows a strict diet plan and rigourous training routine to keep himself in shape throughout the year. However, he faced difficulties in convincing his mother about his new fitness routine during the initial phase.

While speaking to India batsman Mayank Agarwal, skipper Kohli revealed that it was “so difficult” for him to convince his mother that he is fine after she showed concerns when the cricketer got leaner by following a fitness regime.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on Twitter in which Kohli is interacting with teammate Mayank.

“My mom used to tell me that I am becoming weak. That is a very regular thing, any mother would say. They (mothers) didn’t understand the difference between having concern and having professionalism about a sport you’re playing,” Kohi said in the video.



“If the child is not looking chubby, that means there’s something wrong with him or he is sick. So I was always like I am not sick. Every other day I had to convince her that I am not sick and I am doing this because I want to play. It was so difficult to convince her,” he added.

Kohli further stated, “That was funny at times but also annoying at times because you are following a regime and next day when you wake up and hear that ‘Tu toh beemaar lag raha hai’ (you are looking sick)... But yeah, good times.”

The Indian cricket team has not played any international match since March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, due to the deadly virus, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup.

The international cricket marked its return on July 8 when England hosted West Indies for a Test match. England leveled the three-match Test series after winning the second Test. The third Test between both teams will begin on Friday.

(with ANI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Limit China FDI to 25%, says DEA
Jul 24, 2020 07:47 IST
Anurag posts old clip of Kangana supporting him, says he is ‘not her enemy’
Jul 24, 2020 07:46 IST
Oil rises on weaker dollar, but Covid-19 woes and U.S.-China tensions weigh
Jul 24, 2020 07:42 IST
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
Jul 24, 2020 07:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.