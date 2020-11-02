‘If IPL happens in UAE in 2021, MS Dhoni has to play again in 2022’: Michael Vaughan says MSD ‘can’t finish IPL career without crowds’

Former India captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August. While Dhoni played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE, fans were not allowed as the tournament was held behind closed doors for the first time due to the global pandemic.

Dhoni, on Sunday, announced that he will continue to play for CSK in the IPL, but as per the ongoing rumours, IPL 2021 could still be held in the UAE next year as well.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said that Dhoni must play his final IPL game in front of the crowd as he deserves a grand exit from the sport.

“If the IPL takes place in the UAE next year again, which there are whispers it will happen, MS Dhoni will have to play another year. He cannot finish his IPL career in front of no crowd,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

“He has to play at least one game the following year. He cannot go out in front of no crowds. If there is one player who deserves a big crowd to say goodbye to - if he probably cannot play, he would just disappear and say goodbye without us knowing about it - like he did in international cricket,” Vaughan added.

“But I want to see a grand crowd for his last game,” he further said.

In their last match of IPL 2020, CSK beat Kings XI Punjab by nine wickets with Ruturaj Gaikwad’s third successive half-century providing hope for a bright future.The result also cut short KXIP’s campaign in the 13th season of the lucrative event.

Bringing his big-hitting prowess to the fore, Deepak Hooda lifted a floundering KXIP to 153 for six with a counterattacking 30-ball 62 after being invited to bat.

In reply, the returning Faf du Plessis (48) provided CSK the impetus at the top with young Gaikwad playing second fiddle. When du Plessis was dismissed Gaikwad (62* off 49) took centre stage and took CSK home with Amabati Rayudu for company.