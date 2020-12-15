‘If plan is to make us dance to chin music, we have got plenty of moves in store’ - Shubman Gill ahead of first Test in Adelaide

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will kick off from Thursday in Adelaide and the pink-ball Test has already taken the focus. The contest between the two countries have always been heated affairs, as both teams enjoy a bit of banter in the middle and since the arrival of Virat Kohli, the Indian team do not back down when things get heated.

The last time the Indian team had travelled Down Under, the sledging episodes between wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Tim Paine had taken centrestage, while Kohli’s staring contest with Paine had also grabbed the headlines.

Speaking on the intensity of the competition between the two teams, youngster Shubman Gill said that the modern-day Indian team has the ability to reply back whenever they are pushed into a corner.

“There was a time when (Indian) players had a reputation of not being too aggressive, and people would take that for granted when sledging. Things have changed now,” Gill said in an interaction on kkr.in.

“Every character is different, some people like to keep quiet and not react while for others, engaging in a verbal-battle eggs them on to do better.

“For me, I’m neither the kind to always keep quiet, nor the type to keep going at the opposition. But if the plan is to make us dance to their chin music, be rest assured we’ve got plenty of great moves in store,” Gill signed off.

The Day/Night Test in Adelaide will be Kohli’s only game in the four-match series. He would be travelling home after the match for the birth of his first child.