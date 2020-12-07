‘If Steve Smith found his hands in this series then Hardik Pandya found his bat’: Sanjay Manjrekar heaps praise on India all-rounder

Hardik Pandya has been having a tour to remember in Australia. He was playing in the Indian jersey for the first time this year and he proved why he is such a big asset for Indian cricket. Pandya has been the highlight of India’s tour of Australia so far as he provided the much-needed balance to the side with his powerful hitting in the middle-order. Playing as a pure batsman, Hardik has been the highest run-getter for his team during the tour.

He played two splendid innings in the ODI series. He continued to his form into the shortest format of the game as he won the match for India in the second T20I. Pandya hit an unbeaten knock of 42 runs off 22 balls as he guided India to a six-wicket win against Australia, handing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Before the first ODI, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar was sceptical of Pandya’s selection as a no.6 batsman. But Hardik has changed his views and Manjrekar has praised Pandya for taking India to victory

“If Steve Smith found his hands in this series then Hardik Pandya found his bat,” Manjrekar said in the post-match show on Sony.

“When you break it down into little specifics. Last over, there was this situation where Hardik Pandya had five balls to face and had to hit two sixes. Now when you look at Hardik Pandya’s ability and his form, it’s not a big deal. Five balls, two sixes. That’s when you started believing he could do it,” Manjrekar continued.

Ajit Agarkar was also impressed with Hardik’s ability to put bowlers under pressure with his power hitting.

“The bowlers are also under pressure knowing that every time they get it wrong, he is not going to miss. Just an incredible belief in your own abilities to get it done even towards the latter stages of the innings That’s why everyone rates Hardik Pandya as well as they do,” Agarkar said on the same show.