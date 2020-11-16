Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / ‘If Tim Paine plays till 37-38, it may be too late for Steve Smith to become Australia captain,’ says Mark Taylor

‘If Tim Paine plays till 37-38, it may be too late for Steve Smith to become Australia captain,’ says Mark Taylor

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor believes that time may be running out for Smith to return as Australia captain. Speaking to Sydney Morning Herald, Taylor said that Steve would be considered only after Paine remains in the Test team.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 15:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Steve Smith with Tim Paine. (AP)

Even though it is Tim Paine who will be leading Australia troops in the upcoming home series against India, questions are circling around Steve Smith. The right-handed batsman was removed as Australia captain in 2018 after he was banned for 12 months for his role in the ball-tampering scandal. But now that Smith is back into the team, fans continue to wonder if he would ever return as Australia captain.

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor believes that time may be running out for Smith to return as Australia captain. Speaking to Sydney Morning Herald, Taylor said that Steve would be considered only after Paine remains in the Test team.

Also read: ‘No better feeling’, Shami’s wait to bowl in India nets finally ends - WATCH

“I think the thing that will potentially go against him is how long Tim Paine will play for,” Taylor was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald. “If he’s still there at 37, 38, then it might be too late for Steve. Conversely, if in the next year or so Tim’s form [drops] or he gives it away, I’d like to think Steve would be considered,” he added.

“Yes, some mistakes were made a couple of years ago, I still feel to the day he was very wary of the mistakes he made and I don’t think it would happen again. I wouldn’t rule him out of captaining Australia in the future,” Taylor further said.



Also read: ‘We started picking up in grand style’: Sachin Tendulkar names the ‘best series of his life’

Speaking on Paine’s performance as the Test captain, Taylor said: “I think he’s done a very good job, don’t get me wrong, but I also think he took over at such a hard time and the cricket side was at such a low there was a lot of room for improvement, put it that way.”

“There’s no doubt he was made captain because he was a senior cricketer in Australian cricket, with his head screwed on right, and therefore he was the right man for the job at the right time,” he added.

Meanwhile, Australia will face India in 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 4 Tests.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Nov 16, 2020 14:46 IST
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Nov 16, 2020 15:05 IST
No lockdown in Delhi even as Covid-19 cases go up, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
Nov 16, 2020 14:07 IST
India shaped debate on need for transparency in connectivity projects: Jaishankar
Nov 16, 2020 14:52 IST

latest news

Winter arrives with rain in Punjab, Haryana
Nov 16, 2020 15:49 IST
Colleges in Karnataka gear up to resume classes
Nov 16, 2020 15:47 IST
Twitter user mocks Tehseen’s Bigg Boss 13 stint, see his classy reply
Nov 16, 2020 15:46 IST
Free press ‘soul of democracy’, says Prakash Javadekar
Nov 16, 2020 15:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.