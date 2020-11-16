‘If Tim Paine plays till 37-38, it may be too late for Steve Smith to become Australia captain,’ says Mark Taylor

Even though it is Tim Paine who will be leading Australia troops in the upcoming home series against India, questions are circling around Steve Smith. The right-handed batsman was removed as Australia captain in 2018 after he was banned for 12 months for his role in the ball-tampering scandal. But now that Smith is back into the team, fans continue to wonder if he would ever return as Australia captain.

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor believes that time may be running out for Smith to return as Australia captain. Speaking to Sydney Morning Herald, Taylor said that Steve would be considered only after Paine remains in the Test team.

“I think the thing that will potentially go against him is how long Tim Paine will play for,” Taylor was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald. “If he’s still there at 37, 38, then it might be too late for Steve. Conversely, if in the next year or so Tim’s form [drops] or he gives it away, I’d like to think Steve would be considered,” he added.

“Yes, some mistakes were made a couple of years ago, I still feel to the day he was very wary of the mistakes he made and I don’t think it would happen again. I wouldn’t rule him out of captaining Australia in the future,” Taylor further said.

Speaking on Paine’s performance as the Test captain, Taylor said: “I think he’s done a very good job, don’t get me wrong, but I also think he took over at such a hard time and the cricket side was at such a low there was a lot of room for improvement, put it that way.”

“There’s no doubt he was made captain because he was a senior cricketer in Australian cricket, with his head screwed on right, and therefore he was the right man for the job at the right time,” he added.

Meanwhile, Australia will face India in 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 4 Tests.