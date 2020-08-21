Sections
‘Imagine how much fun it would be’: Former India batsman wants BCCI to allow Dhoni and Raina to play in foreign leagues

BCCI has a rule in place where they don’t allow active players to take part in overseas leagues. Players have to procure a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the BCCI to play in foreign leagues but they only get it after retiring from domestic and international cricket.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 11:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina during the IPL 2018. (PTI)

On Independence Day, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket with a post on Instagram. It was speculated for long but Dhoni finally decided to call it a day last week. It wasn’t only Dhoni who retired from international cricket. Suresh Raina also followed in the footsteps of Dhoni and decided to hang his boots.

However, both Dhoni and Raina will continue playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings.

But is there any scope for Dhoni or Raina to play in foreign leagues like BBL or CPL after they retired? BCCI has a rule in place where they don’t allow active players to take part in overseas leagues. Players have to procure a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the BCCI to play in foreign leagues but they only get it after retiring from domestic and international cricket.

Former India batsman and commentator Aakash Chopra wants Raina and Dhoni to be allowed to play in foreign leagues if they are ‘not presenting themselves for selection for the Indian team.’

 

“I think they should be allowed because if they have retired and if they are not presenting themselves for selection for the Indian team, then there should be no harm in letting them go. There are two sides of this story, one is workload management,” Aakash said on his YouTube channel.

“BCCI does not let their contracted players go to play in overseas leagues because they do not want to risk an injury scare and, thus they are paying them enough money to stay put.”

“Second side is that the BCCI does not want to let go of its marquee players. Because if Indian marquee players will begin playing in other leagues then there will be no novelty left of the IPL.”

“So I think Dhoni and Raina should be allowed to play. Just imagine how much fun it would be to see them playing. I don’t see Dhoni playing in foreign leagues but Suresh Raina is just 33 and he will want to play more cricket,” he added.

Yuvraj Singh had got a NOC from the BCCI to play in Global T20 Canada only after he announced his retirement. It remains to be seen if Raina or Dhoni seek clearance from BCCI to participate in leagues like Big Bash or CPL.

