Improve your English, personality: Former Pakistan cricketer’s advice to Babar Azam

Pakistan limited-overs captain Babar Azam is regarded as one of the best batsmen in cricket at the moment. Babar often sees himself being compared to India cricket team captain Virat Kohli. But former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed believes that the player needs to work on his personality. Speaking in a Youtube video, the former Pakistan bowler said that Babar will need to be communicate with media as captain of the team, and hence also needs to work on improving his English.

“Try to improve your personality. By personality, I mean a person can change his dressing sense. Babar Azam also needs to improve his English, which is necessary. Whenever someone becomes a captain, he has to talk during the toss and post-match presentation. Plus, he will also give interviews on various channels when he tours different countries,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Tanvir added: “A leader needs to be punctual and organised as the players follow the captain. He should also maintain his fitness level, because if the captain himself isn’t fit, then he can’t advise other players on improving their fitness,” he said.

“It remains to be seen how Babar leads the team. He needs to be mentally strong as even a slight dip in performance as captain will invite a lot criticism from media. So he will have to tolerate the criticism and not react to it. If he reacts, then things will get very difficult for him,” he added.

He further said: “Captaincy isn’t an easy job. However, I am happy for Babar as he has become captain after only five years since making his debut in 2015. If any player becomes a captain in such a short period of time, then it is an extra-ordinary achievement for him.”