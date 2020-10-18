In a big relief for KKR, Sunil Narine cleared by IPL Bowling Action Committee

Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls during match 24 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Kings XI Punjab and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. (Sportzpics for BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine last week was reported for bowling with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action during his side’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi on Saturday. It was a big blow for KKR as he was one of the key overseas players for them. He did not play in the next two games for his side as he worked hard on his action.

Now the hard work has paid off as Narine has been taken off IPL Warning List for a suspect bowling action. IPL’s Suspect Bowling Action Committee has cleared Narine after reporting him on October 10. He is now cleared to bowl in the IPL 2020.

‘KKR requested for an Official Assessment of Mr Narine’s action from the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee, submitting action footage in slow motion with back and side angles. The Committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Mr Narine with the naked eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits. The Committee also noted that Mr. Narine should reproduce the same action going forward in the IPL 2020 matches as presented to the Committee in the video footage,’ a press release from BCCI said.

‘Mr Narine has now been removed from the IPL Suspect Action Warning List.’

The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IPL’s Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy, as per the press release. Narine, as per the rules, will now be placed on the Warning List and will be permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament.