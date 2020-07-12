‘In T20s, just watch the ball and hit it’: Ajinkya Rahane reveals Rahul Dravid’s advice

Ajinkya Rahane has been one of the mainstays in the Indian Cricket team in the Test format. The right-handed batsman has the ability to perform his best in overseas conditions, and he has already scored 11 hundreds in the longest format so far in 65 matches. This is why Rahane has been appointed as skipper Virat Kohli’s deputy in Tests. But even though Rahane has not played an ODI match since 2018, and a T20I match since 2016, he still is someone who can make an impact in the shortest format.

Rahane made a name for himself while playing for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League under the tutelage of Rahul Dravid. Rahane has a strike rate of 113.39 in T20Is and he has been one of the reliable exponents in the Indian Premier League over the years.

Also read: Tom Moody picks Rohit Sharma to lead his world T20 XI

In a recent interview with former cricketer Deep Dasgupta on ESPNCricinfo’s chat show ‘Cricetbaazi’, Rahane revealed an advice that he received from Dravid himself.

“Sometimes the shots you play in T20s don’t look good and you feel that you got out on a bad looking shot. But Rahul bhai told me not to bother about what the shots look like in T20, whether it’s a bad shot or looks bad from outside,” Rahane said.

“He said it does not matter. He said in T20 cricket, one needs to just watch the ball and hit it. What matters is what is the impact of the shot, that’s it,” the batsman added.

Also read: Tendulkar’s back spasm was maybe a psychological tactic against Pakistan: Saqlain Mushtaq on 1999 Chennai Test

Speaking on his batting style in the shortest format, Rahane further said: “I don’t try and copy anyone in T20 cricket. My cricketing shots are inside out, behind the bowler, and other shots I have developed.”

“I think if you are sure of your shots, you should back them. If I am playing 18 ball, I aim to see how I can get my strike rate to 150-160. After 6-14 overs, you need to break down, that if you play half balls, then how much runs you need to get on the board. For example. if I am batting after sixth over, I have to plan accordingly,” he added.