India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Late DRS call from Virat Kohli against Matthew Wade proves costly for visitors

India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Late DRS call from Virat Kohli against Matthew Wade proves costly for visitors

India vs Australia: The reviews showed that Wade was caught plumb in front of the wickets but the umpire showed no interest in raising his fingers. Even the bowler Natarajan and KL Rahul behind the stumps did not show any signs to Kohli to urge him to take a review.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 15:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Cricket - Third Twenty20 International - Australia v India - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - December 8, 2020 India's Virat Kohli with the umpires REUTERS/Loren Elliott (REUTERS)

India captain Virat Kohli missed a chance to get rid of Australia batsman Matthew Wade early on in the 3rd T20I against Australia in Sydney. Wade has been in fine form and carried in the same form in the match, scoring 80 runs in 53 balls. But Kohli would rue the fact that he could have got Wade’s wicket in the 11th over itself when left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan had trapped him on the pads.

The reviews showed that Wade was caught plumb in front of the wickets but the umpire showed no interest in raising his fingers. Even the bowler Natarajan and KL Rahul behind the stumps did not show any signs to Kohli to urge him to take a review.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I - LIVE!

The Indian skipper, who was standing at the boundary did not take the review immediately. By the time he decided to signal for a DRS call, it proved to be too late as Wade was quick to point out that the designated 15 seconds to take the DRS call had passed and the replays were already shown on the giant screen. Because of the delay in Kohli’s call, his DRS review was termed null and void.

The moment proved costly for India as Wade’s 80 helped the Australia to post a solid total of 186/5 in 20 overs, setting up a target of 187 for the visitors to chase.

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and decided to field in the final T20I of the three-match series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday.

(With inputs from ANI)

