IND vs AUS: ‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s absence’ - Aakash Chopra on India squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squads for India for the upcoming tour of Australia. India are scheduled to play four Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Australia starting December. Due to injury concerns, Ishant Sharma and Rohit Sharma were not included in the announced squads, but will be kept under watch by the BCCI.

Another India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2020 due to an injury, was also not included in the squads, and it was Mohammed Siraj who received a Test call. Deepak Chahar was also included in the T20I squad for India.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed his concern over India’s fast bowling resources and said that Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini will have a huge workload in front of them on the Tour Down Under.

“Really happy for Mayank to make it to the Indian T20i team. Siraj is in Tests. But a little worried about the fast-bowling resources in the absence of Ishant and Bhuvi,” Chopra wrote on Twitter.

“Deepak in T20. Thakur in ODI and Siraj in Tests. Workload for Bumrah-Shami-Saini might be a concern,” he further added.

The tour of Australia comprises three T20 Internationals, as many ODIs and four Tests. It is set to get underway from November 27. It is learnt that in case of Rohit, it might take a good six to eight weeks for complete recovery from the injury that he picked up during the IPL.

“It is unlikely that Rohit will take any further part in this year’s Indian Premier League. He will have to go back to India and be at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for the rehabilitation,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

