India cricket lost a giant: Sourav Ganguly leads as cricket fraternity mourns Rajinder Goel’s death

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly led the way as cricket fraternity of India mourned the death of Rajinder Goel, terming him a “giant of domestic cricket”.

Ganguly was joined by secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal, both of whom condoled the death of former left-arm spinner who played for Patiala, Southern Punjab, Delhi and famously Haryana.

“The Indian cricketing community has lost a giant of domestic cricket today. His staggering record tells you about his craft and the control he had over it, Ganguly said in his condolence statement.

“To have a career that lasts more than 25 years and still be able to perform consistently speaks about his dedication and commitment towards the game. To be able to pick 750 wickets needs years and years of hard work and I salute his efforts. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family,” the former India captain said.

Goel was 77 and he passed away due to age-related health issues on Sunday.

“The highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy cricket Rajinder Goel passes away, all I heard growing up was “what a fine left-arm spinner Rajinder Goel was” I have not seen you bowl sir, but you have left a legacy that will last forever. RIP Rajinder Goel,” Ashwin tweeted.

The left-arm spinner Goel played 157 first-class matches, most of them for Haryana, and finished with 750 wickets.

He holds the record for most wickets taken in Ranji Trophy as he scalped 637, 107 more than S Venkataraghavan who is second on the list.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Rajinder Goel, the highest wicket-taker in the history of Ranji Trophy. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” Laxman tweeted.

“Rest in peace Rajinder Goel Sir. My thoughts and prayers with the family. God bless your soul,” Dhawan tweeted.

Jay Shah on his part spoke about his longevity in first-class cricket.

“His longevity should inspire upcoming cricketers to excel and improve every time they take the field. BCCI honoured him with Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.”

(With agency inputs)