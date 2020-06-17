Sections
Home / Cricket / India had big players like Sachin, Dravid, Sehwag, so I and Yuvraj could not play many Tests: Kaif

India had big players like Sachin, Dravid, Sehwag, so I and Yuvraj could not play many Tests: Kaif

With the presence of big batting stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh could not become regular members of the Test team.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 15:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mohammad Kaif with Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh. File photo. (Getty Images)

Every time anyone mentions Mohammad Kaif, almost every Indian cricket fan is reminded of the epic 2002 Natwest Series final against England at Lord’s when Kaif and Yuvraj Singh stitched a match-winning partnership, and helped India chase down the target of 326 from the brink of defeat. Overnight, the duo were hailed as the new heroes of Indian cricket. But with the presence of big batting stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Kaif and Yuvraj could not become regular members of the Test team. In a recent interview, Kaif reflected back on his Test career, and said that he was rushed into the longest format of the game.

“The Indian team at that time was full of big players like Sachin, Dravid, Sehwag. So I and Yuvraj could not play many Tests, even though Yuvraj got more chances than me,” Kaif, who played 13 Tests for India, told Times of India.

Also read: ‘Reassurance to all cricketers’: Irfan Pathan hails Sourav Ganguly’s statement regarding IPL fate

“I got a chance to play against England in Nagpur (in 2006) when someone got injured and I scored 91. Then that guy got fit and I was dropped again. So that team was so strong that I didn’t get many chances to play. They were the greats of the game, legends, players like Sachin, Dravid, inspired us,” Kaif said.

Under Kaif’s captaincy, India U-19 team won the U-19 World Cup after defeating Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2000. After that he received a Test call and made his debut against South Africa in 2000 in Bengaluru.



“I was surprised at the Test call-up. Since it was India’s first Under-19 World Cup title victory, there was a lot of media hype. There was a Challenger tournament in which most of the Under-19 players got a chance to play. I had two scores in the 90s in back-to-back matches that I played, then I was named in the Indian Test side,” he recalled.

“But I think I was hurried into Test cricket, I was just 20 and to face someone like Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock, Nantie Hayward, they had some serious pace. It was a learning experience for me, just like a new swimmer is thrown into the deep and asked to help himself,” he added.

Also read: Steve Waugh’s manager helps India’s physically-challenged cricketers

“So to be honest, I think I was not ready to face that kind of pace, which I had never faced (before). They were bowling a lot of bouncers and here in domestic cricket the ball hardly bounces and we can drive easily. That was a big difference. Then I got dropped and then I worked very hard and made my ODI debut against England at my home ground Kanpur. Those two years gave me time to learn how to play at the international level,” Kaif further said.

“I came back hard, I came back prepared after playing some domestic matches. I think sometimes selectors tend to rush with young players based on the name and the hype and seeing the Indian team losing, a new player is thrown into international cricket and sometimes it does more harm than good,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

As work has moved home, so has harassment
Jun 17, 2020 17:03 IST
More work to be done to tackle discrimination, says UK PM Johnson
Jun 17, 2020 17:01 IST
Mohit Sehgal reveals, a producer tried to buy him by offering a new show
Jun 17, 2020 17:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Expansion of health infra should be India’s top priority amid increase in Covid cases, says PM and all the latest news
Jun 17, 2020 16:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.