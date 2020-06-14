India lacked proper planning at 2019 World Cup: Irfan Pathan

Sections
Pathan reckons the lack of a proper No. 4 batsman was one of the prime reasons behind India’s campaign, which saw finish semi-finalists.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 15:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India captain Virat Kohli after dropping a catch. (Getty Images)

Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan connected India’s loss at the 2019 World Cup final to lack of proper planning. Pathan, who played the 2007 World Cup and the T20 World Cup for India, reckons the lack of a proper No. 4 batsman was one of the prime reasons behind India’s campaign, which saw the team finish semi-finalists.

“If you look at the recent 2019 tournament, it was bad planning, I think the team can do better planning. Look, we have resources, we have players, we have fitness, we have everything to be a world champion. The only thing lacking is that we did not have a No.4 batsman just before the World Cup as well,” Pathan said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Initially, KL Rahul was India’s No. 4 for the first few matches before he was pushed up the order to open the innings with Rohit Sharma owing to Shikhar Dhawan’s thumb fracture which ruled him out of the tournament. Since, India tried Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant at the position but neither could cash in on the opportunity.

“We were struggling with having a proper eleven. I think we need to make sure that we have better planning going into the ICC trophies, going into the World Cup. If we have better planning, we have all the resources to be a champion,” Pathan added.



Pathan’s comments come just a day after Gautam Gambhir said the Indian team lacks mental strength, which in turn affects the players’ performance at ICC knockout events. As per the former India batsman, as long as India do not get better at the mental aspect bit, they will never be called World Champions.

“What sets you apart from being a good player to being a very, very good player in a team squad is what you do on those crucial games. I think probably we have not been able to handle the pressure, probably other teams have been able to handle the pressure that way,” Gambhir had said.

