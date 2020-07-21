India pacers capable of knocking over any top order: Brett Lee

Former Australia quick Brett Lee had lauded India’s pace attack and is convinced that the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are capable of getting the better of any team’s top order. Lee, one of the fastest bowlers of all time, reckons that even though Australia, being the hosts will have an edge during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year, India’s pacers give Virat Kohli’s team a huge chance.

“India have got some extremely good pace bowlers that are capable of knocking over any top order. Once again, I think it comes down to how the ball will swing or not swing in different conditions (Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney),” Lee told PTI.

“Playing at home obviously gives you that advantage, but that said I know that India will pack a full-strength squad to tour Australia. I still believe if Australia is to win our bowlers hold the key.”

The Kookaburra seam is not as pronounced as Dukes or SG Test balls and Lee reckons the flattening of seam coupled with ban on saliva promises to make it that bit tougher for the bowlers. The former pacer did not rule out the use of artificial substances as a replacement for saliva to ensure fast bowlers stay relevant. Some former cricketers have suggested the use of wax in proportionate portion which can help the ball retain shine during an innings.

“It will definitely change the way the game is played so we don’t want to make it even harder for bowlers even more than it is currently is,” Lee said. “Essentially you do need saliva to keep the new ball shiny and also the old ball to reverse swing. Usually (fast bowlers) use less saliva on a new ball compared to the old one. Maybe they need to come up with some artificial substance that they can use.”

Lee, who was part of the ‘invincible’ Australian teams, that won 16 Test matches in a row, and claimed back-to-back World Cups in 2003 and 2007, has shown in confidence in Tim Paine and believes the wicketkeeper batsman is the right choice to lead the team. Under Paine, Australia lost 1-2 to India in Tests at home drew the Ashes in England last year, but Lee reckons the 25-year-old deserves plenty of cricket for the way he’s led the Test team.

“Yes, Australia have had some wonderful leaders which involves set the tone for the generations to follow. I was very lucky to play under two of my favourites in Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting,” said Lee. “I think Tim Paine has done a tremendous job and should be complimented for the way that he has led the side. Keeping in mind he’s had a few dramas to deal with, he’s still the right man for the job.”