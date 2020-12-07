India Predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah might get a game in Sydney

The final game of the limited-overs leg of the Australian tour will see India trying to attain a cleansweep in Australia in the T20I format. The 3rd T20I between India and Australia will be a chance for Virat Kohli & co. to put themselves in the conversation of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup trophy next year. India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, and the 3rd T20I may see the visitors playing a few players who have not been given a chance yet.

Also read: Prithvi Shaw takes one-handed stunner in India A Practice match - WATCH

Here is India’s Predicted XI for the 3rd T20I against Australia:

KL Rahul (wk): KL Rahul has been a real asset for India as an opener in the shortest format so far - and he would be hoping to continue in same vein of form in the upcoming game as India look to do a cleansweep.

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan showcased the damage he can do with the bat in the 2nd T20I, and he will be a key player in the final game of the series.

Virat Kohli (c): India captain Virat Kohli has been in good form - but he is still unable to finish off an innings for India. He would be hoping to do so in the 3rd T20I.

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer has not been in the best of forms in this series, and the upcoming T20I would be his final chance to turn that around.

Manish Pandey: Sanju Samson might make way for Manish Pandey in the team as India may look to test their bench with the series already won.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has been the man of the series so far for India. He will be the key player for the visitors in the final T20I.

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar has done well to fulfill the responsibilities that he has been given so far - and he would hope to continue this to book himself a spot in the World Cup squad next year.

Also read: ‘Smith will do a great job if he gets captaincy again’, reckons stand-in skipper Matthew Wade

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur’s addition in the bowling line-up has given a much-needed oomph to the Indian bowling and he has justified Ravi Shastri’s faith in him.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah was rested keeping the Tests in mind, but with the T20 World Cup in mind, he may get one game with the series already won. He may replace Deepak Chahar who had a tough game in Sydney last week.

T Natarajan: T Natarajan has been a revelation especially in the shortest format. He is making a case for himself in the World Cup squad inclusion.

Yuzvendra Chahal: A not so tidy game for Chahal in the 2nd T20I but he would hope to bounce back in the final game of the limited-overs tour.