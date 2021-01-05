India Predicted XI for 3rd Test: Ajinkya Rahane & co. likely to make two changes in Sydney

After a memorable win at MCG to get back the series at level pegging, Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian team will look to continue the same form in Sydney in the third Test. The Indian team is expected to make a couple of changes, as fast bowler Umesh Yadav who was in impressive form in the first two games with the new ball, was ruled out of the series due to a strained calf muscle. Also, opener Rohit Sharma will play his first game of the tour in Sydney.

Here is our list of India’s Predicted XI for the 3rd Test at SCG:

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill had a good showing in the first Test, scoring 45 and 35* with the bat. He may push himself over Mayank Agarwal to be Rohit Sharma’s opening partner.

Also read: After success against Smith and Labuschagne, R Ashwin set to improve his record against David Warner

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma has rejoined the Indian team and will play his first game of the season at SCG. He is likely to replace Mayank Agarwal who has struggled in the first two Tests.

Cheteshwar Pujara: Cheteshwar Pujara has not been his best self in the tour so far, but it is only a matter of innings when he can change things around. No way he will be dropped.

Ajinkya Rahane (c): Ajinkya Rahane not only scored a century but also showed why he is India’s vice-captain in the longest format. His leadership skills were full on display and he will be Australia’s biggest threat going forward.

Hanuma Vihari: Hanuma Vihari got off to a good start in the first innings, but could not capitalise on it. He is likely to retain his spot as he brings stability in the lower middle order.

Rishabh Pant (wk): Rishabh Pant’s partnership with Ajinkya Rahane at MCG was one of the major turning points in the match that helped India take control. He is a player who is likely to retain his spot despite Wriddhiman Saha being in the squad.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja showed once again why he is a perfectly capable allrounder in the team when Hardik Pandya is not around. Jadeja’s return has rejuvenated the Indian team.

Ravichandran Ashwin: R Ashwin has been impressive with the ball in the first two Tests, despite the surface not assisting spinners in Australia. Ashwin can turn the game at any time, and he is an asset in the India bowling line-up.

T Natarajan: T Natarjan is likely to replace Umesh Yadav despite Shardul Thakur being in the squad. Natarajan was impressive in the ODIs and T20Is, and he can provide a left-arm option for India, which can be helpful in Sydney.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammad Siraj had a perfect debut for India at MCG in which he picked up 5 wickets to help India win the match. The right-arm seamer is likely to play again in Sydney.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has been impressive with the new ball and as well as with the old one. He is the leader in the bowling attack.

India’s Predicted XI vs Australia for 3rd Test: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah