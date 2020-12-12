‘India’s man of both World Cups’: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and others wish Yuvraj Singh on birthday

Yuvraj Singh, one of Indian cricket’s biggest match-winners in limited-overs cricket, celebrates his 39th birthday today (December 12, 2020). The former left-handed batsman, who formed an integral part of India’s middle order in the 2000s and the early 2010s, and is the only Indian batsman to hit six sixes in an over in an international cricket, received heartfelt wishes from the cricket community, with Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and others conveying their wishes.

Yuvraj scored heavily in India’s two World Cup triumphs during his career – the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011. Gambhir, Yuvraj’s former India teammate, congratulated the former batsman and called him an inspiration.

“Wishing India’s man of both world cups and my dear brother @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday! Your journey has been an inspiration for millions Prince! Stay healthy and happy always!” Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

Sehwag, who had many memorable partnerships with Yuvraj, including the 221-run stand against Sri Lanka in and ODI in 2009, where both batsmen scored centuries, wished his former India teammate in a way only he could.

“Jab tak balla chalta tha, tab tak thaat thi, Bowlers ki vaat thi. Ab balla chalne ke baad bhi alag hi baat hai. Bowlers ke kachhe utaarne se lekar, Baniyan pehnkar match dekhne ka Swag - yahi hain apne Yuvraj,” Sehwag tweeted.

Suresh Raina, with whom Yuvraj played plenty of cricket, conveyed his wishes too. The two batsman were architects of one of India’s most memorable wins – the quarterfinal of the 2011 World Cup against Australia, where India ended the five-time World Champions’ run in the World Cup.

“Happy Birthday Yuvi Pa @YUVSTRONG12. May you be the healthiest & happiest always. Keep shining & keep inspiring us forever. Here is to all our wonderful memories on & off the field #HappyBirthdayYuvi,” Raina tweeted.

Among the first to wish Yuvraj was the BCCI, who summed up the former cricketer’s journey in a single tweet.

Harbhajan Singh, who is great friends with Yuvraj posted a special video clip to celebrate the former cricketer’s birthday.

“Happy birthday brother @YUVSTRONG12. #SixerKing #HappyBirthdayYuvi,” Harbhajan tweeted.