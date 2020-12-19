‘India’s most shameful performance’: Parthiv Patel says ‘there is no excuse’ for posting 36 in a Test innings

India's Mayank Agarwal, left, walks off after he is dismissed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/David Mairuz) (AP)

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel criticised the Indian cricket team for a disappointing batting performance on Day 3 of the Adelaide Test. After taking a lead of 62 runs by the end of Day 2 of the pink-ball Test, it looked as if the Virat Kohli-led team would be on their way to post a solid total on the board for the Australia to chase. But pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins changed the script as they picked 8 wickets in the first session to left India reeling at 36/9.

Mohammed Shami suffered and injury and had to be retired out which meant India posted 36/9 in the 2nd innings -their lowest total in a Test innings in history.

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 - LIVE

Speaking in an interaction on Cricbuzz, Parthiv said that there is no excuse for getting just 36 runs on the board. “The scoreline of 36/9 is not excusable. Even I don’t know how would we be able to analyse this or talk about it.

“India had batted well in the first innings. Posting 250 runs on this tough wicket was a good effort. India bowled well as well in the first innings. But there is no excuse to get all out for 36. We will say that this player bowled sensationally well or he bowled a superb spell. Even then how would you justify a total of 36?

Also read: ‘My dosa claimed six wickets today’ - India’s lowest Test score of 36 sets Twitter on fire

“Players like Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane, have all played on the biggest of stages. So, in your life, you would never be able to explain how you got out for 36. It does not matter how tough the opposition is, you would not have an explanation for this. Even if you are facing Hazlewood, Starc, Cummins, someone could have put their heads down and at least stitched one partnership. But we did not get to see it,” Parthiv added.

“This score of is India’s lowest total in a Test innings, and their previous lowest of 43 was in 1974, it was a long time ago. This, I would say, is India’s most shameful performance. Even if you try to criticise it, or analyse it, you cannot give an explanation for this. Someone needed to put their hands down, and raised their hands and continued to bat,” Parthiv signed off.